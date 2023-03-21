De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (43-28) are 5.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (49-23) Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Celtics vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -5.5 238.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In 23 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 238.5 combined points.
  • Boston's games this season have had an average of 229.9 points, 8.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 37-35-0 against the spread this season.
  • Boston has won 47, or 70.1%, of the 67 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Boston has won 28 of its 42 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Kings Total Facts
Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 23 31.9% 117.6 238.6 112.3 230.6 227.5
Kings 35 49.3% 121 238.6 118.3 230.6 235.9

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Six of Celtics' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (18-17-0) than it has in road affairs (19-18-0).
  • The Celtics record just 0.7 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Kings allow (118.3).
  • Boston is 25-10 against the spread and 32-3 overall when scoring more than 118.3 points.

Celtics vs. Kings Betting Splits

Celtics and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 37-35 20-24 38-34
Kings 40-31 3-2 36-35

Celtics vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Kings
117.6
Points Scored (PG)
 121
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
25-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-17
32-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 40-12
112.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.3
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
33-26
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-8
43-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

