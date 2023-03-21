De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (43-28) face the Boston Celtics (49-23) on March 21, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Celtics.

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (49.3%).

Boston is 23-1 when it shoots higher than 49.3% from the field.

The Kings are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The 117.6 points per game the Celtics put up are only 0.7 fewer points than the Kings allow (118.3).

Boston has a 32-3 record when scoring more than 118.3 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are posting 120.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 114.8 points per contest.

Boston gives up 111.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 112.6 in away games.

In home games, the Celtics are making 0.3 more treys per game (16.1) than away from home (15.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to in road games (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries