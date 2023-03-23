Bruins vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 23
The Boston Bruins (54-11-5) will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak when they square off against the Montreal Canadiens (28-37-6) at home on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS.
In the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 7-3-0 while scoring 39 total goals (five power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.1%). They have given up 20 goals.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Thursday
Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Bruins 5, Canadiens 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-450)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-4.5)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are 54-11-5 overall and 7-5-12 in overtime games.
- Boston has 28 points (13-5-2) in the 20 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the four games this season the Bruins recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).
- Boston has scored two goals in seven games this season (2-3-2 record, six points).
- The Bruins are 51-4-3 in the 58 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 105 points).
- In the 32 games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 27-2-3 to record 57 points.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is 30-8-5 (65 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 26 games. The Bruins finished 23-3-0 in those matchups (46 points).
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|2nd
|3.76
|Goals Scored
|2.77
|28th
|1st
|2.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.69
|27th
|9th
|32.9
|Shots
|27.3
|30th
|8th
|29.7
|Shots Allowed
|34.1
|29th
|11th
|22.5%
|Power Play %
|16.5%
|29th
|1st
|86%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.7%
|31st
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
