Bruins vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (54-11-5, on a four-game winning streak) host the Montreal Canadiens (28-37-6) at TD Garden. The matchup on Thursday, March 23 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-410)
|Canadiens (+330)
|6.5
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 48 of their 60 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).
- Boston has played as a moneyline favorite of -410 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.
- The Bruins have an 80.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 30 of 70 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|263 (2nd)
|Goals
|197 (27th)
|148 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|262 (29th)
|53 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (26th)
|33 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|66 (31st)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over five times.
- The Bruins have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this game's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Bruins offense's 263 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.
- On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest squad in NHL play, giving up 148 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- Their +115 goal differential is top-ranked in the league.
