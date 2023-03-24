The Boston Celtics (50-23) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (33-40) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN.

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -11.5 -

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

A total of 39 of Boston's 73 games with a set total have hit the over (53.4%).

The Celtics have a 38-35-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 68 times and won 48, or 70.6%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -700 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 87.5% chance to win.

Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 117.8 233.7 112.2 230.4 227.7 Pacers 0 0% 115.9 233.7 118.2 230.4 232.8

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Six of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Boston has played worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 35 home games, and 20 times in 38 road games.

The 117.8 points per game the Celtics put up are just 0.4 fewer points than the Pacers allow (118.2).

Boston is 26-10 against the spread and 33-3 overall when scoring more than 118.2 points.

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Celtics and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 38-35 4-7 39-34 Pacers 39-34 2-1 37-36

Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Pacers 117.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 26-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-15 33-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-16 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.2 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 28-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-15 34-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-17

