The Boston Celtics (50-23) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report heading into their Friday, March 24 matchup with the Indiana Pacers (33-40) at TD Garden, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Celtics came out on top in their last game 132-109 against the Kings on Tuesday. In the victory, Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 36 points.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Payton Pritchard SG Questionable Heel 4.7 1.5 1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (Knee), Chris Duarte: Questionable (Ankle), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia)

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics score 117.8 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 118.2 the Pacers allow.

Boston has a 33-3 record when putting up more than 118.2 points.

In their last 10 games, the Celtics have been putting up 118.5 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 117.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston knocks down four more threes per game than the opposition, 15.9 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in the league defensively with 109.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -11.5 236

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.