How to Watch the Celtics vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (50-23) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (33-40) on March 24, 2023.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 48% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 31-2 overall.
- The Pacers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The Celtics put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (117.8) than the Pacers give up (118.2).
- Boston is 33-3 when scoring more than 118.2 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are averaging 120.7 points per game this year at home, which is 5.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (115.2).
- When playing at home, Boston is giving up 0.6 fewer points per game (111.9) than on the road (112.5).
- The Celtics are making 16.1 threes per game with a 37.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.3 more threes and 0.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.5% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Payton Pritchard
|Questionable
|Heel
