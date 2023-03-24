The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Brown, in his most recent action, had 27 points and four assists in a 132-109 win over the Kings.

Below, we look at Brown's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.7 28.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 6.4 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.2 PRA 35.5 37 39.4 PR 32.5 33.6 35.2 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Pacers

Brown is responsible for taking 19.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.4 per game.

Brown is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.6 possessions per contest.

The Pacers allow 118.2 points per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 45.2 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers give up 26.2 assists per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

The Pacers are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 43 30 11 3 3 0 1 12/21/2022 36 19 10 2 1 0 1

