The Boston Celtics, with Malcolm Brogdon, take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Brogdon put up four points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 132-109 win versus the Kings.

Now let's dig into Brogdon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.5 12.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.4 Assists 2.5 3.6 2.6 PRA 18.5 22.3 19.8 PR 15.5 18.7 17.2 3PM 1.5 2 1.5



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 10.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging two per game.

Brogdon's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Conceding 118.2 points per game, the Pacers are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 45.2 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pacers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.2 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers have allowed 12.3 makes per contest, 17th in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 37 24 5 7 5 0 2 12/21/2022 30 18 4 7 2 0 2

