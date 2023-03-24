Marcus Smart and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Smart, in his most recent game (March 21 win against the Kings) posted 17 points, seven assists and two steals.

In this article, we break down Smart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 11.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 1.9 Assists 5.5 6.4 4.6 PRA 19.5 21 18.4 PR 14.5 14.6 13.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Pacers

Smart is responsible for taking 8.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Pacers are the 26th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 118.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers have conceded 45.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are 25th in the NBA, conceding 26.2 per contest.

Allowing 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pacers are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Marcus Smart vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 35 15 5 3 1 0 2

