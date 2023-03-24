When the Texas Longhorns and Xavier Musketeers play in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center on Friday at 9:45 PM ET, Marcus Carr and Jack Nunge will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas' Last Game

Texas was victorious in its most recent game against Penn State, 71-66, on Saturday. Dylan Disu led the way with 28 points, plus 10 boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 28 10 1 2 0 0 Jabari Rice 13 2 0 1 0 1 Marcus Carr 10 3 3 1 0 0

Xavier's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Xavier topped Pittsburgh 84-73. With 18 points, Nunge was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 18 3 3 0 2 0 Adam Kunkel 15 4 3 3 0 5 Souley Boum 14 7 5 2 0 1

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Timmy Allen leads his team in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also posts 10.3 points and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Disu is putting up 9.1 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Hunter is posting 10.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is averaging a team-best 7.7 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 14.1 points and 2.1 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Colby Jones is the Musketeers' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he averages 15 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Zach Freemantle gets the Musketeers 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Adam Kunkel is posting 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 14.6 6.6 1.2 1 0.9 0.3 Jabari Rice 16.3 3.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Marcus Carr 12.1 3.3 4 1.9 0.2 1.3 Tyrese Hunter 10.6 2.8 2.1 1 0.4 1.7 Timmy Allen 5.8 5.1 2.8 0.5 0.2 0

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)