The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will play in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, airing on TBS starting at 8:49 PM, with the winner heading to the Final Four.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: TBS

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

UConn has put together a 24-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 20 out of the Huskies' 34 games have gone over the point total.

Gonzaga has covered 15 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over 21 out of 35 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500

+500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+500), UConn is third-best in the country. It is two spots below that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 54th-biggest change.

UConn has a 16.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +550

+550 The Bulldogs have had the 81st-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +900 at the beginning of the season to +550.

With odds of +550, Gonzaga has been given a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.

