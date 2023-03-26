The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-8), host the top-ranked group in the conference, the Boston Bruins (56-11-5), on Sunday, March 26 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN

ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-110) Bruins (-110) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Bruins Betting Insights

This season the Bruins have won four of the eight games in which they've been an underdog.

Boston has entered 10 games this season as an underdog by -110 or more and is 6-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Bruins, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Boston has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 38 of 72 games this season.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Bruins Total (Rank) 234 (14th) Goals 269 (2nd) 182 (2nd) Goals Allowed 151 (1st) 47 (18th) Power Play Goals 54 (8th) 36 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (1st)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bruins with DraftKings.

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Boston has gone over the total four times.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 10.1.

The Bruins have scored the second-most goals (269 goals, 3.7 per game) in the league.

The Bruins' 151 total goals allowed (only 2.1 per game) are the fewest in the NHL.

Their +118 goal differential leads the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.