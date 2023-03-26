Bruins vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-8), host the top-ranked group in the conference, the Boston Bruins (56-11-5), on Sunday, March 26 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN.
Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-110)
|Bruins (-110)
|6
Bruins Betting Insights
- This season the Bruins have won four of the eight games in which they've been an underdog.
- Boston has entered 10 games this season as an underdog by -110 or more and is 6-4 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Bruins, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Boston has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 38 of 72 games this season.
Bruins vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|234 (14th)
|Goals
|269 (2nd)
|182 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|151 (1st)
|47 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (8th)
|36 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (1st)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Boston has gone over the total four times.
- The Bruins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 10.1.
- The Bruins have scored the second-most goals (269 goals, 3.7 per game) in the league.
- The Bruins' 151 total goals allowed (only 2.1 per game) are the fewest in the NHL.
- Their +118 goal differential leads the league.
