The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) are heavy underdogs (+16) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (51-23) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs on NBCS-BOS and BSSW.

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW

NBCS-BOS and BSSW Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 126 - Spurs 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 16)

Celtics (- 16) Pick OU: Over (232)



The Celtics have put together a 38-33-3 ATS record this season compared to the 30-44-0 mark from the Spurs.

San Antonio and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 55.4% of the time this season (41 out of 74). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (39 out of 74).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Spurs are 17-54, while the Celtics are 49-20 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Celtics Performance Insights

When it comes to points, Boston is thriving at both ends of the court, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (112 per contest).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.4 assists per game.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.7%.

In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52.3% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 47.7% from beyond the arc (38%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.