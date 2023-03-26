The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) visit the Boston Celtics (51-23) after losing four road games in a row. The Celtics are heavy favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Celtics vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -16.5 -

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In Boston's 74 games with a set total, 39 have hit the over (52.7%).

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 39-35-0 record against the spread.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 49, or 71%, of those games.

Boston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 95.2%.

Celtics vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 117.9 230.2 112 234.3 227.8 Spurs 0 0% 112.3 230.2 122.3 234.3 232.8

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total six times.

In home games, Boston has a better record against the spread (19-17-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-18-0).

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are just 4.4 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.3).

Boston is 21-8 against the spread and 26-3 overall when scoring more than 122.3 points.

Celtics vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Celtics and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 39-35 0-0 39-35 Spurs 30-44 0-1 42-32

Celtics vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Spurs 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 21-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-14 26-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-22 112 Points Allowed (PG) 122.3 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 28-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-7 33-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-11

