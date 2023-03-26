The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics (51-23) on March 26, 2023 at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 50.6% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.

Boston has a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.6% from the field.

The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics score only 4.4 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Spurs give up (122.3).

Boston has a 26-3 record when putting up more than 122.3 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics post 120.7 points per game in home games, compared to 115.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

Defensively Boston has played better at home this year, surrendering 111.5 points per game, compared to 112.5 on the road.

At home, the Celtics are draining 0.3 more three-pointers per game (16.1) than when playing on the road (15.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to away from home (37.5%).

Celtics Injuries