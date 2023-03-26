Nicolai Hojgaard currently leads the way (-14, +300 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship .

Corales Puntacana Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards

Par 72/7,670 yards TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on fuboTV!

Corales Puntacana Championship Best Odds to Win

Nicolai Hojgaard

Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET

12:50 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-14)

1st (-14) Odds to Win: +300

Hojgaard Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 6 3 26th Round 2 65 -7 7 0 2nd Round 3 66 -6 6 0 3rd

Wyndham Clark

Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-13)

3rd (-13) Odds to Win: +400

Clark Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 3 0 10th Round 2 65 -7 5 0 2nd Round 3 69 -3 4 3 16th

Thomas Detry

Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-13)

3rd (-13) Odds to Win: +500

Detry Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 5 3 18th Round 2 68 -4 5 1 16th Round 3 65 -7 7 0 1st

Matt Wallace

Tee Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-13)

3rd (-13) Odds to Win: +700

Wallace Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 6 1 3rd Round 2 66 -6 6 0 7th Round 3 70 -2 5 1 27th

Tyler Duncan

Tee Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-13)

3rd (-13) Odds to Win: +800

Duncan Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 3 4 26th Round 2 65 -7 8 1 2nd Round 3 67 -5 6 1 8th

Corales Puntacana Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Taylor Pendrith 70th (+3) +2000 Austin Eckroat 7th (-12) +2000 Martin Trainer 7th (-12) +2500 Ricky Barnes 7th (-12) +3300 Kelly Kraft 19th (-7) +4000 Andrew Novak 52nd (-2) +4000 Dylan Wu 28th (-6) +4500 Kevin Tway 38th (-4) +4500 Brandon Matthews 19th (-7) +5000 Max McGreevy 63rd (-1) +6600

