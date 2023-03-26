Derrick White's Boston Celtics take on the San Antonio Spurs at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

White, in his last game (March 24 win against the Pacers) produced 22 points and nine assists.

With prop bets in place for White, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.3 14.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 4.6 Assists 4.5 4.0 5.4 PRA 24.5 19.8 24.6 PR 19.5 15.8 19.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Derrick White Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Derrick White has made 4.2 shots per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 102 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Spurs have given up 122.3 points per contest, which is the worst in the league.

The Spurs give up 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are 28th in the NBA, conceding 26.4 per game.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 32 8 5 11 1 3 0

