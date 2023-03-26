A pair of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes (second at 47-16-8) and the Boston Bruins (first at 56-11-5), square off on Sunday, March 26 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN.

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have registered a 7-3-0 record after scoring 34 total goals (five power-play goals on 37 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 13.5%). Their opponents have scored a combined 20 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will secure the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (+100)

Bruins (+100) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (56-11-5 overall) have posted a record of 7-5-12 in games that have gone to OT this season.

Boston has earned 30 points (14-5-2) in its 21 games decided by one goal.

This season the Bruins scored only one goal in four games and they've earned two points (1-3-0) in those contests.

Boston has earned eight points (3-3-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Bruins have scored three or more goals in 59 games, earning 107 points from those contests.

This season, Boston has scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games has a record of 28-2-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Boston is 31-8-5 (67 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 27 games, going 24-3-0 to record 48 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.74 2nd 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.1 1st 3rd 34.8 Shots 32.8 9th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 29.7 8th 18th 21.2% Power Play % 21.8% 13th 2nd 84.1% Penalty Kill % 85.7% 1st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN

ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.