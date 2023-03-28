Having taken seven in a row, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/16/2023 Predators Bruins 5-0 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 154 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 272 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed two goals per game (20 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 73 51 45 96 99 47 40% Brad Marchand 64 20 43 63 69 31 37.3% Patrice Bergeron 72 27 30 57 20 36 60.6% David Krejci 67 16 40 56 35 14 47.6% Pavel Zacha 73 18 31 49 29 28 44.2%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators allow 3.0 goals per game (214 in total), 12th in the league.

The Predators' 199 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Predators have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 23 goals over that stretch.

Predators Key Players