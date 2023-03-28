The Boston Bruins (57-11-5) host the Nashville Predators (36-28-8) at TD Garden on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on . The Bruins have won seven straight games.

Bruins vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-300) Predators (+250) 6

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have been a moneyline favorite 62 times this season, and have gone 50-12 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, Boston has a record of 10-2 (winning 83.3%).

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

Boston and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 39 of 73 games this season.

Bruins vs. Predators Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 272 (2nd) Goals 199 (28th) 154 (1st) Goals Allowed 214 (12th) 55 (8th) Power Play Goals 39 (24th) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (12th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Five of Boston's last 10 games hit the over.

The average amount of goals in the Bruins' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 272 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Bruins are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having allowed 154 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

They have a league-pacing goal differential of +118 this season.

