The Boston Celtics (52-23) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena as heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Celtics vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -11.5 223.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's 75 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points 51 times.

The average total in Boston's games this year is 229.9, 6.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 40-35-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has won 50 out of the 70 games, or 71.4%, in which it has been favored.

Boston has a record of 10-6, a 62.5% win rate, when it's favored by -500 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.

Celtics vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 51 68% 118.1 231 111.7 225.5 227.8 Wizards 40 53.3% 112.9 231 113.8 225.5 226

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total five times.

Against the spread, Boston has played better at home, covering 20 times in 37 home games, and 20 times in 38 road games.

The Celtics average just 4.3 more points per game (118.1) than the Wizards allow (113.8).

Boston has a 33-16 record against the spread and a 41-8 record overall when putting up more than 113.8 points.

Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Celtics and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 40-35 6-7 39-36 Wizards 35-39 0-1 38-37

Celtics vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Wizards 118.1 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 33-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-15 41-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-17 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 29-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-23 34-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-23

