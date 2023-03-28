The Boston Celtics (52-23) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena as heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Celtics vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -11.5 223.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's 75 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points 51 times.
  • The average total in Boston's games this year is 229.9, 6.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 40-35-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Boston has won 50 out of the 70 games, or 71.4%, in which it has been favored.
  • Boston has a record of 10-6, a 62.5% win rate, when it's favored by -500 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.

Celtics vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 51 68% 118.1 231 111.7 225.5 227.8
Wizards 40 53.3% 112.9 231 113.8 225.5 226

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total five times.
  • Against the spread, Boston has played better at home, covering 20 times in 37 home games, and 20 times in 38 road games.
  • The Celtics average just 4.3 more points per game (118.1) than the Wizards allow (113.8).
  • Boston has a 33-16 record against the spread and a 41-8 record overall when putting up more than 113.8 points.

Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Celtics and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 40-35 6-7 39-36
Wizards 35-39 0-1 38-37

Celtics vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Wizards
118.1
Points Scored (PG)
 112.9
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
33-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-15
41-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-17
111.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
29-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-23
34-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-23

