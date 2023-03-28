Celtics vs. Wizards: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 28
At Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the Boston Celtics (52-23) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET. The game airs on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Wizards matchup.
Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Celtics vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-11)
|223
|-600
|+450
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-11.5)
|222.5
|-600
|+425
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-11.5)
|223
|-625
|+450
|Tipico
|Celtics (-11.5)
|-
|-800
|+550
Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 118.1 points per game (third in the league) while giving up 111.7 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +478 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.
- The Wizards have a -73 scoring differential, putting up 112.9 points per game (23rd in league) and giving up 113.8 (16th in NBA).
- These two teams rack up 231 points per game between them, eight more than this game's total.
- These teams surrender 225.5 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Boston has compiled a 40-32-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Washington has covered 34 times in 75 chances against the spread this season.
Celtics and Wizards NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+330
|+155
|-
|Wizards
|+100000
|+90000
|-
