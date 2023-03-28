Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (52-23) are heavily favored (-11.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Celtics vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 117 - Wizards 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 11.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (223.5)
- The Celtics' .520 ATS win percentage (39-33-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .440 mark (33-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Boston covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (never covered this season).
- Boston's games have gone over the total 52% of the time this season (39 out of 75), which is more often than Washington's games have (36 out of 75).
- The Celtics have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (50-20) this season while the Wizards have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-32).
Celtics Performance Insights
- When it comes to points, Boston is dominating on both offense and defense, as it ranks third-best in the league in points scored (118.1 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.7 per contest).
- The Celtics are delivering 26.5 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- Boston is attempting 46.3 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52.3% of the shots it has attempted (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.3 threes per contest, which are 47.7% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).
