Celtics vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - March 30
The Boston Celtics (52-24) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Celtics fell in their most recent game 130-111 against the Wizards on Tuesday. The Celtics got a team-high 28 points from Jayson Tatum in the loss.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Questionable
|Knee
|8
|8.4
|1.4
|Grant Williams
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|8.3
|4.7
|1.7
|Payton Pritchard
|SG
|Questionable
|Heel
|4.7
|1.5
|1
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Meyers Leonard: Out (Calf)
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
Celtics Season Insights
- The Celtics score an average of 118 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 112.8 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- Boston is 41-9 when it scores more than 112.8 points.
- The Celtics are scoring 120.5 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 2.5 more than their average for the season (118).
- Boston makes 4.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 15.9 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.8.
- The Celtics score 115.6 points per 100 possessions (third in league), while allowing 109.1 points per 100 possessions (fourth in NBA).
Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-2
|237
