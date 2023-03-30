The Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon included, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 130-111 loss versus the Wizards, Brogdon totaled 13 points.

Below, we look at Brogdon's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.6 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.3 Assists 2.5 3.7 3.4 PRA 20.5 22.5 21.1 PR 17.5 18.8 17.7 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Malcolm Brogdon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Bucks

Brogdon is responsible for attempting 9.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.6 per game.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brogdon's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 102.1 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.8 points per game, the Bucks are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Bucks allow 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are fifth in the league, giving up 23.6 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are seventh in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 39 26 4 4 2 0 0 12/25/2022 17 9 2 1 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brogdon or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.