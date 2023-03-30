On Thursday, March 30 at 2:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of the season. Corey Kluber will get the ball for the Red Sox, while Kyle Gibson will take the mound for the Orioles.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Orioles have +105 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kluber - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox won 48, or 60%, of the 80 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Red Sox won 36 of their 61 games, or 59%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Boston, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Red Sox hit 86 homers at home last season (1.1 per game).

Boston had a .442 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Orioles were underdogs in 132 games last season and came away with the win 64 times (48.5%) in those contests.

Last season, the Orioles came away with a win 52 times in 111 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Baltimore averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing away from home last season (92 total in road contests).

The Orioles slugged .399 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 19th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th Make Playoffs +2000 14th 4th

