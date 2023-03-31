The Boston Celtics (53-24), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Utah Jazz (36-40).

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +500 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.3 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 111.8 per contest (sixth in the league).

The Jazz score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 117.8 (24th in league) for a -43 scoring differential overall.

These teams rack up 235.5 points per game between them, 6.5 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams score 229.6 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston is 41-33-3 ATS this season.

Utah is 42-33-1 ATS this season.

Celtics and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +330 +155 - Jazz +100000 +90000 -

