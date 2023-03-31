The Boston Celtics (53-24), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Utah Jazz (36-40).

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-9.5) 229 -475 +380 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-9.5) 228.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-13.5) 234.5 -1111 +700 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +500 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.3 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 111.8 per contest (sixth in the league).
  • The Jazz score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 117.8 (24th in league) for a -43 scoring differential overall.
  • These teams rack up 235.5 points per game between them, 6.5 more than this game's point total.
  • Opponents of these teams score 229.6 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Boston is 41-33-3 ATS this season.
  • Utah is 42-33-1 ATS this season.

Celtics and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Celtics +330 +155 -
Jazz +100000 +90000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.