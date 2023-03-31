Celtics vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (53-24) host the Utah Jazz (36-40) after winning three straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Jazz Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 122 - Jazz 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Jazz
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (229)
- The Jazz's .553 ATS win percentage (42-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .519 mark (40-34-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Boston (11-10-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Utah (3-1) does as the underdog (75%).
- Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 53.2% of the time this season (41 out of 77). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (44 out of 76).
- The Celtics have a .704 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (50-21) this season, higher than the .439 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (18-23).
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston sports a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 118.3 points per game. At the other end, it ranks sixth with 111.8 points allowed per contest.
- The Celtics are putting up 26.5 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.8%.
- Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52.3% of them have been two-pointers (62.2% of the team's made baskets) and 47.7% have been three-pointers (37.8%).
