Jayson Tatum, Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - March 31
Friday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Boston Celtics (53-24) and the Utah Jazz (36-40) at TD Garden features the Celtics' Jayson Tatum as a player to watch.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Friday, March 31
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics won their most recent game versus the Bucks, 140-99, on Thursday. Tatum was their leading scorer with 40 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|40
|8
|1
|0
|0
|8
|Jaylen Brown
|30
|5
|5
|1
|0
|3
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14
|3
|5
|4
|0
|0
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is tops on his team in both points (30.2) and rebounds (8.9) per game, and also puts up 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Brown is putting up 26.9 points, 3.4 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
- Derrick White averages 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Marcus Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.4 points.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaylen Brown
|29.7
|6.3
|4.1
|0.9
|0.1
|2.8
|Jayson Tatum
|26.5
|8.2
|3.6
|1
|0.4
|2.7
|Derrick White
|13.5
|4.8
|4.4
|0.6
|1.3
|2.5
|Al Horford
|7.6
|4.8
|3.5
|0.6
|1.2
|2.1
|Malcolm Brogdon
|11.7
|3.1
|3
|1
|0.1
|1
