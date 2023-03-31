Friday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Boston Celtics (53-24) and the Utah Jazz (36-40) at TD Garden features the Celtics' Jayson Tatum as a player to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics won their most recent game versus the Bucks, 140-99, on Thursday. Tatum was their leading scorer with 40 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 40 8 1 0 0 8 Jaylen Brown 30 5 5 1 0 3 Malcolm Brogdon 14 3 5 4 0 0

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on his team in both points (30.2) and rebounds (8.9) per game, and also puts up 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown is putting up 26.9 points, 3.4 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Derrick White averages 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.4 points.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 29.7 6.3 4.1 0.9 0.1 2.8 Jayson Tatum 26.5 8.2 3.6 1 0.4 2.7 Derrick White 13.5 4.8 4.4 0.6 1.3 2.5 Al Horford 7.6 4.8 3.5 0.6 1.2 2.1 Malcolm Brogdon 11.7 3.1 3 1 0.1 1

