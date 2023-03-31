The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, take the court versus the Utah Jazz on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 140-99 win against the Bucks, Tatum put up 40 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Tatum, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.2 29.5 Rebounds 8.5 8.9 8.9 Assists 4.5 4.6 3.8 PRA 43.5 43.7 42.2 PR 38.5 39.1 38.4 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 22.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.3 per contest.

He's attempted 9.4 threes per game, or 20.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's Celtics average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Jazz have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are 24th in the NBA, allowing 117.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Jazz are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.7 assists per game.

Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Jazz are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 39 15 3 6 3 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.