On Saturday, Adam Duvall (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)

Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

In 54.7% of his 86 games last season, Duvall had a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 11 games a year ago (out of 86 opportunities, 12.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In 30.2% of his games a year ago (26 of 86), Duvall plated a run. In nine of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.

He came around to score 28 times in 86 games (32.6%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (11.6%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 39 .196 AVG .229 .252 OBP .300 .350 SLG .451 10 XBH 19 6 HR 6 18 RBI 18 55/9 K/BB 46/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 41 22 (48.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.1%) 13 (28.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (36.6%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%) 12 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)