The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)

Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 29th, his on-base percentage ranked 33rd, and he was 57th in the league in slugging.

Turner picked up a hit in 64.4% of his games last season (85 of 132), with at least two hits in 34 of those games (25.8%).

Including the 132 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 11 of them (8.3%), leaving the yard in 2.4% of his trips to home plate.

Turner picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games last year (48 of 132), with two or more RBIs in 20 of those contests (15.2%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.

He scored a run in 51 of 132 games last year (38.6%), including 10 multi-run games (7.6%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 64 .296 AVG .260 .360 OBP .343 .504 SLG .376 25 XBH 24 11 HR 2 44 RBI 37 46/21 K/BB 43/30 2 SB 1 Home Away 66 GP 66 48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.1%) 17 (25.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (25.8%) 29 (43.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (33.3%) 10 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.5%) 26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)