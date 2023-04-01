Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)
- Devers had 164 hits and a .370 OBP.
- Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 18th and he was ninth in slugging.
- Devers got a hit in 74.5% of his 141 games last year, with more than one hit in 31.2% of them.
- He homered in 25 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.7%), going deep in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers drove in a run in 52 games last season out 141 (36.9%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- He scored a run in 64 of 141 games last year (45.4%), including 17 multi-run games (12.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|75
|.323
|AVG
|.272
|.399
|OBP
|.344
|.543
|SLG
|.502
|33
|XBH
|37
|11
|HR
|16
|42
|RBI
|46
|41/29
|K/BB
|73/32
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|75
|48 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|57 (76.0%)
|23 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (28.0%)
|28 (42.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (48.0%)
|9 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (21.3%)
|24 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Kremer starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In 22 games last season he finished with an 8-7 record and had a 3.23 ERA and a 1.253 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.