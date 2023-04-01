How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will play on Saturday at Fenway Park, at 4:10 PM ET. Dean Kremer will start for Baltimore, trying to shut down Rafael Devers and company.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox averaged 1.0 home run per game to rank 20th in baseball with 155 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Red Sox's .409 slugging percentage was ninth-best in the majors.
- Boston finished 24-8 in the 32 games last season when it drew at least five walks.
- Baltimore ranked 20th in the majors with 674 total runs scored last season.
- Last year the Red Sox's .321 on-base percentage was sixth-best in baseball.
- Boston had an 8.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 19th in the majors.
- Boston had the 25th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors last season.
- Red Sox pitchers had a 1.353 WHIP last season, 25th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, July 17, the 34-year-old southpaw started and went two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 10-9
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Kyle Gibson
|4/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Dean Kremer
|4/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Cole Irvin
|4/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|-
|4/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|-
|4/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|-
|4/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Spencer Turnbull
