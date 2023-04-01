The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 0-for-2 with two RBI last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2 with two RBI) against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)

Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.

Casas got a hit in 12 of 27 games last year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He homered in five of 27 games in 2022 (18.5%), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Casas drove in a run in seven of 27 games last season (25.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (14.8%).

He crossed home plate safely in eight of 27 games last year (29.6%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 14 .257 AVG .146 .409 OBP .314 .457 SLG .366 3 XBH 3 2 HR 3 6 RBI 6 7/9 K/BB 16/10 1 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)