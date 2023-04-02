Alex Verdugo -- 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate (2022)

  • Verdugo slugged .405 while batting .280.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 28th, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 83rd in the league in slugging.
  • Verdugo had a hit in 106 of 152 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 49 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 7.2% of his games in 2022 (11 of 152), including 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Verdugo drove in a run in 34.9% of his 152 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of them (13). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He touched home plate in 37.5% of his games last year (57 of 152), with more than one run on 14 occasions (9.2%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
74 GP 76
.262 AVG .297
.310 OBP .348
.383 SLG .426
24 XBH 27
5 HR 6
32 RBI 42
43/20 K/BB 43/24
0 SB 1
Home Away
76 GP 76
48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (76.3%)
23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 26 (34.2%)
29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%)
5 (6.6%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.9%)
22 (28.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (40.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
  • Irvin makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 29-year-old southpaw, started and went six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • His 4.03 ERA ranked 36th, 1.160 WHIP ranked 26th, and 6.4 K/9 ranked 43rd among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
