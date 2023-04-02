Bruins vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
The Boston Bruins (59-12-5), winners of five road games in a row, visit the St. Louis Blues (35-35-6) at Enterprise Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.
During the past 10 contests for the Bruins, their offense has put up 33 goals while their defense has given up just 14 (they have a 9-1-0 record in those games). In 41 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (19.5% success rate).
Here's our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Sunday's game.
Bruins vs. Blues Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-215)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-1.9)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins (59-12-5 overall) have a 9-5-14 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- In the 24 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-6-2 record (good for 34 points).
- In the five games this season the Bruins recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston has finished 4-3-2 in the nine games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 10 points).
- The Bruins are 54-4-3 in the 61 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 111 points).
- In the 35 games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 30-2-3 to register 63 points.
- In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 34-9-5 (73 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 27 games, going 24-3-0 to record 48 points.
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.22
|16th
|1st
|2.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.68
|28th
|9th
|32.9
|Shots
|28.5
|28th
|8th
|29.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.4
|24th
|12th
|22.1%
|Power Play %
|20.1%
|21st
|1st
|86.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.4%
|29th
Bruins vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
