Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Christian Arroyo (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate (2022)
- Arroyo hit .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Arroyo picked up a hit in 63.2% of his games last year (55 of 87), with more than one hit in 19 of them (21.8%).
- He hit a home run in six of 87 games in 2022 (6.9%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.4% of his games a year ago (23 of 87), Arroyo picked up an RBI. In eight of those games (9.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in five contests.
- In 30 of 87 games last season (34.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.312
|AVG
|.261
|.356
|OBP
|.298
|.471
|SLG
|.359
|15
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|18
|29/9
|K/BB
|20/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|31 (72.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|11 (25.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (18.2%)
|15 (34.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (34.1%)
|3 (7.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.8%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Irvin starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 29-year-old southpaw started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- His 4.03 ERA ranked 36th, 1.160 WHIP ranked 26th, and 6.4 K/9 ranked 43rd among qualified major league pitchers last season.
