On Sunday, Christian Arroyo (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate (2022)

  • Arroyo hit .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Arroyo picked up a hit in 63.2% of his games last year (55 of 87), with more than one hit in 19 of them (21.8%).
  • He hit a home run in six of 87 games in 2022 (6.9%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.4% of his games a year ago (23 of 87), Arroyo picked up an RBI. In eight of those games (9.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in five contests.
  • In 30 of 87 games last season (34.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 40
.312 AVG .261
.356 OBP .298
.471 SLG .359
15 XBH 8
3 HR 3
18 RBI 18
29/9 K/BB 20/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
43 GP 44
31 (72.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
11 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (18.2%)
15 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.1%)
3 (7.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.8%)
12 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Irvin starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 29-year-old southpaw started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • His 4.03 ERA ranked 36th, 1.160 WHIP ranked 26th, and 6.4 K/9 ranked 43rd among qualified major league pitchers last season.
