Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)
- Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Wong had a hit in nine of 27 games (33.3%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.
- He hit a long ball once out of 27 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In five of 27 games last season (18.5%), Wong drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He crossed home in seven of 27 games a year ago (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.217
|AVG
|.160
|.367
|OBP
|.160
|.435
|SLG
|.200
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|11/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Irvin gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 29-year-old lefty started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- He ranked 36th in ERA (4.03), 26th in WHIP (1.160), and 43rd in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
