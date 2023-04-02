After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Cole Irvin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)

Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 29th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

In 85 of 132 games last year (64.4%) Turner had at least one hit, and in 34 of those contests (25.8%) he picked up two or more.

He went yard in 11 of 132 games in 2022 (8.3%), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his 132 games a year ago, Turner drove in a run (48 times). He also had 20 games with multiple RBIs (15.2%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.

He scored a run in 38.6% of his games last season (51 of 132), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (7.6%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 64 .296 AVG .260 .360 OBP .343 .504 SLG .376 25 XBH 24 11 HR 2 44 RBI 37 46/21 K/BB 43/30 2 SB 1 Home Away 66 GP 66 48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.1%) 17 (25.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (25.8%) 29 (43.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (33.3%) 10 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.5%) 26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)