After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Cole Irvin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)

  • Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 29th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
  • In 85 of 132 games last year (64.4%) Turner had at least one hit, and in 34 of those contests (25.8%) he picked up two or more.
  • He went yard in 11 of 132 games in 2022 (8.3%), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36.4% of his 132 games a year ago, Turner drove in a run (48 times). He also had 20 games with multiple RBIs (15.2%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • He scored a run in 38.6% of his games last season (51 of 132), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (7.6%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 64
.296 AVG .260
.360 OBP .343
.504 SLG .376
25 XBH 24
11 HR 2
44 RBI 37
46/21 K/BB 43/30
2 SB 1
Home Away
66 GP 66
48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.1%)
17 (25.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (25.8%)
29 (43.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (33.3%)
10 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.5%)
26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Irvin will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old lefty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • Last season he ranked 36th in ERA (4.03), 26th in WHIP (1.160), and 43rd in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
