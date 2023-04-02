Rafael Devers -- 3-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)

Devers had 164 hits and a .370 OBP.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball last year, he ranked 16th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Devers picked up at least one hit 105 times last year in 141 games played (74.5%), including multiple hits on 44 occasions (31.2%).

In 25 of 141 games last year, he hit a long ball (17.7%). He went deep in 4.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 52 of 141 games last year (36.9%), Devers picked up an RBI, and 24 of those games (17.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in seven contests.

He scored in 64 of 141 games last year (45.4%), including 17 multi-run games (12.1%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 75 .323 AVG .272 .399 OBP .344 .543 SLG .502 33 XBH 37 11 HR 16 42 RBI 46 41/29 K/BB 73/32 3 SB 0 Home Away 66 GP 75 48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (76.0%) 23 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%) 28 (42.4%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (48.0%) 9 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (21.3%) 24 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)