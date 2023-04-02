Sunday's game features the Boston Red Sox (1-1) and the Baltimore Orioles (1-1) matching up at Fenway Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 10-8 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on April 2.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Tanner Houck against the Orioles and Cole Irvin.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 10, Orioles 9.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

Last season, the Red Sox won 48 out of the 80 games, or 60%, in which they were favored.

Last season, Boston won 18 of its 30 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Boston was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 735 total runs last season.

The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule