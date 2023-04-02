The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will play on Sunday at Fenway Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Alex Verdugo and Cedric Mullins among those expected to step up at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox ranked 20th in MLB action with 155 total home runs last season.

Last year the Red Sox ranked ninth in the majors with a .409 slugging percentage.

Boston drew at least five walks in 32 games last season, and it finished 24-8 in those contests.

Baltimore ranked 20th in the majors with 674 total runs scored last season.

Last year the Red Sox's .321 on-base percentage ranked sixth-best in MLB.

Boston had an 8.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 19th in the majors.

Boston pitched to a 4.54 ERA last season, which ranked 25th in baseball.

The Red Sox ranked 25th in MLB with a combined 1.353 WHIP last season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Houck will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the 26-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Orioles L 10-9 Home Corey Kluber Kyle Gibson 4/1/2023 Orioles W 9-8 Home Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/2/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 4/3/2023 Pirates - Home Kutter Crawford Johan Oviedo 4/4/2023 Pirates - Home Nick Pivetta Roansy Contreras 4/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corey Kluber Mitch Keller 4/6/2023 Tigers - Away Chris Sale Spencer Turnbull 4/8/2023 Tigers - Away Tanner Houck Joey Wentz

