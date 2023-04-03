The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)

Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Duvall picked up a hit in 54.7% of his games last season (47 of 86), with more than one hit in 12 of those games (14.0%).

He hit a home run in 12.8% of his games last season (86 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall drove in a run in 30.2% of his 86 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 10.5% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 28 of 86 games last year (32.6%), including 10 multi-run games (11.6%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 39 .196 AVG .229 .252 OBP .300 .350 SLG .451 10 XBH 19 6 HR 6 18 RBI 18 55/9 K/BB 46/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 41 22 (48.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.1%) 13 (28.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (36.6%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%) 12 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

