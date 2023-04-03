Christian Arroyo -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate (2022)

Arroyo hit .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

In 63.2% of his 87 games last season, Arroyo had a hit. He also had 19 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 87 opportunities, 6.9%), leaving the ballpark in 2% of his plate appearances.

Arroyo picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games last season (23 of 87), with two or more RBIs in eight of them (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He crossed home plate safely in 30 of 87 games last year (34.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 40 .312 AVG .261 .356 OBP .298 .471 SLG .359 15 XBH 8 3 HR 3 18 RBI 18 29/9 K/BB 20/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 43 GP 44 31 (72.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%) 11 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (18.2%) 15 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.1%) 3 (7.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.8%) 12 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)