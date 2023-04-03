Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)
- Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 29th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Turner got a hit 85 times last year in 132 games (64.4%), including 34 multi-hit games (25.8%).
- In 11 of 132 games last year, he homered (8.3%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Turner drove in a run in 48 of 132 games last season (36.4%), including 20 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (15.2%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
- In 38.6% of his 132 games last season, he scored (51 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.6%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.296
|AVG
|.260
|.360
|OBP
|.343
|.504
|SLG
|.376
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|2
|44
|RBI
|37
|46/21
|K/BB
|43/30
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|48 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (56.1%)
|17 (25.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (25.8%)
|29 (43.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (33.3%)
|10 (15.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.5%)
|26 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Oviedo gets the call to start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Last season he finished with a 4-3 record, a 3.21 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 21 games.
