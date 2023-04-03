The Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Monday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET. Kutter Crawford will start for Boston, trying to shut down Andrew McCutchen and company.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox ranked 20th in baseball with 155 home runs last season. They averaged one per game.

Last year the Red Sox ranked ninth in baseball with a .409 slugging percentage.

Boston went 24-8 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Pittsburgh scored the 27th-most runs in the majors last season with just 591 (3.6 per game).

Last year the Red Sox's .321 on-base percentage was sixth-best in MLB.

Boston struck out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Boston's pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.54 last year, which ranked 25th in MLB.

The Red Sox ranked 25th in MLB with a combined 1.353 WHIP last season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Crawford starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.

When he last appeared on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Orioles L 10-9 Home Corey Kluber Kyle Gibson 4/1/2023 Orioles W 9-8 Home Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/2/2023 Orioles W 9-5 Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 4/3/2023 Pirates - Home Kutter Crawford Johan Oviedo 4/4/2023 Pirates - Home Nick Pivetta Roansy Contreras 4/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corey Kluber Mitch Keller 4/6/2023 Tigers - Away Chris Sale Spencer Turnbull 4/8/2023 Tigers - Away Tanner Houck Joey Wentz 4/9/2023 Tigers - Away Kutter Crawford Matthew Boyd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.