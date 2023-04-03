Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season contest against the Boston Red Sox (2-1) at Fenway Park on Monday, April 3. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Red Sox (-155). A 9-run over/under has been listed for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox were favorites in 80 games last season and won 48 (60%) of those contests.

Last season, the Red Sox won 17 of their 26 games, or 65.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (86 total at home).

Boston had a .442 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates were underdogs in 135 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (34.8%) in those contests.

Last year, the Pirates won 32 of 102 games when listed as at least +130 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh averaged one home run per game when playing on the road last season (84 total in road contests).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 19th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th

