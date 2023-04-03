Monday's contest between the UConn Huskies (30-8) and the San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) at NRG Stadium has a projected final score of 71-68 based on our computer prediction, with UConn coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:20 PM on April 3.

Based on our computer prediction, San Diego State is projected to cover the point spread (7.5) against UConn. The two sides are projected to go over the 132.5 total.

UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -7.5

UConn -7.5 Point Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -375, San Diego State +300

UConn vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 71, San Diego State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



UConn has put together a 23-9-0 record against the spread this season, while San Diego State is 19-16-0. The Huskies have a 19-13-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Aztecs have a record of 14-21-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 150.1 points per game, 17.6 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 games, while San Diego State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +546 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.6 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (34th in college basketball).

UConn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.1 boards. It is pulling down 36.4 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.3 per contest.

UConn makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th in college basketball, allowing 83 points per 100 possessions.

UConn forces 12.1 turnovers per game (159th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (217th in college basketball action).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (posting 71.5 points per game, 182nd in college basketball, and giving up 63.1 per outing, 25th in college basketball) and have a +317 scoring differential.

San Diego State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. It records 33.4 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.6.

San Diego State makes 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 35.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.2%.

San Diego State wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.8 (72nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

